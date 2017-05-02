Home Questions When Evaluating Production-Ready Monitoring & Troubleshooting Software Solutions

Questions When Evaluating Production-Ready Monitoring & Troubleshooting Software Solutions

0
Questions When Evaluating Production-Ready Monitoring & Troubleshooting Software Solutions
0

There are many IT Operations products in the market that focus on monitoring and management. The key difference between Goliath Technologies and other products is our focus on end user experience with Citrix and healthcare. Though there are good products that have some functionality for Citrix, there isn’t another solution that offers the end-to-end capability to anticipate, troubleshoot, resolve, and prevent end user experience issues with Citrix. Pertaining to healthcare, there isn’t another company that has purpose-built modules to support major EMR/EHR applications and correlate the application and system performance data.

The single most important criteria that determines the “best product” is the customers’ specific requirements. We cannot say that the major differentiators above are important for all customers. For those who have a desire to test the “production-readiness” of a product, the Goliath Technical Support Team have put together a summary of questions, asked by our customers, to troubleshoot issues and proactively manage their Citrix and EMR/EHR environments.

Read the entire article here, Questions When Evaluating Production-Ready Monitoring & Troubleshooting Software Solutions

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

      Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          In the following video, you will learn how to convert existing x86-based PCs to a fully managed and secure end-point using IGEL UDC. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

          read more
          1493681666_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Security in 45 Seconds

          1493670078_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Security in 15 Seconds Video

          1493670057_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Security in 30 Seconds Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video