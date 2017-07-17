Q&A With VP Jon Rolls: Ivanti Is on a Roll With User Workspace Management

From mathematician to systems engineer to Ivanti VP of product management, Jon Rolls is fully engaged in a job that never stops.

As a product expert with Ivanti, your travels frequently take you to conferences and expos, meetings / presentations with customers and prospects, product advisory councils, meetings with industry analysts and the media, etc. What did you experience recently and / or what’s on the horizon for you over the next six to eight weeks?

The RES Software acquisition has been the hottest thing in my world for the last few weeks, and will continue to dominate our User Workspace Management business strategy for the foreseeable future. As we travel around the world talking to customers, partners, analysts, and the whole ecosystem, we learn that Office 365 adoption and Windows 10 migration remain huge initiatives and challenges, with the hardest part of these projects being how to minimize downtime and maintain user productivity, and at Ivanti we have unique solutions to achieve that.

The other massive shift is to move infrastructure and management systems to the cloud, and we are already piloting running our servers in Azure and learning how to minimize our operational costs.

