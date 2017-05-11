Retirement represents a sort of next chapter in the corporate world. A journey has been completed and the reward is a life full of family, friends, and (one can only hope) relaxation. For IT infrastructure components, however, retirement isn’t quite so ceremonious – it’s more like being put out to the proverbial pasture. I could be wrong, but I’ve never heard of anyone throwing a retirement party for an outdated storage array.

Unfortunately for old data center technologies, hyperconverged infrastructure has become the heir apparent to traditional IT for many organizations looking to reduce their data center footprint, improve efficiency, and up innovation. Since HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged powered by Intel® technology consolidates all of the core functions and data services of a traditional IT stack into a single product, many existing IT components are being shown the door (and without even a slice of cake, no less).

In fact, according to IDC research, 51% of HPE SimpliVity customers have retired third-party backup solutions in favor of HPE SimpliVity’s built-in capabilities. TechValidate, in a recent survey, supported this point with similar statistics and also investigated the type of solutions that were displaced by HPE SimpliVity technology.

Read the entire article here, Put Your Third Party Backups Out to Pasture

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.