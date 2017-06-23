Puppet Wins 2017 VMware Partner Innovation Award
Congratulations Puppet on winning the regional VMware Partner Innovation Award! Puppet and VMware have a long history partnering that has borne fruit across multiple dimensions. Most recently the joint work across vRealize Automation and Puppet Enterprise has delivered value to our common customers in the areas of configuration management and automation.
Recently, we announced the release of Puppet plug-in for vRealize Automation, that leverages the latest Configuration Management framework provided in vRealize Automation 7.3, This integration enables our customers to model various services using a vRealize Automation blueprint, and subsequently triggers Puppet to configure and continually manage those services. As a result, customers can now seamlessly deploy, configure and manage production-ready complete stacks that include OS, middleware or applications by utilizing vRealize Automation’s powerful blueprinting, service orchestration and governance workflows, in combination with Puppet’s configuration management capabilities.
Read the entire article here, Puppet Wins 2017 VMware Partner Innovation Award
via the fine folks at VMware!
