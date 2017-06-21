Public or private cloud? Turn the tables on your financial risk
Investors, shareholders, and creditors are all familiar with financial risk – the potential for uncontrolled financial loss and the uncertainty it brings. When it comes to public cloud computing, financial risk also needs to be considered. Because cloud computing shifts IT spending to a pay-as-you-go model (OpEx) instead of paying up front (CapEx), the OpEx models sounds perfect. You get to use what you need when you need it. What could possibly go wrong?
When does it make sense to spend OpEx versus CapEx?
Below I’ve described four business models for deploying different workloads. I’ve also analyzed the financial risk of each, describing deploying with a pay-per-use OpEx model, as is used in the public cloud, and compared it to paying with CapEx, as is commonly used in traditional on-premises or private cloud.
1. Revenue generating app in the public cloud
Read the entire article here, Public or private cloud? Turn the tables on your financial risk
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published