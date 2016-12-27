Public Cloud Landscape & Complexities Infographic Series: Part 2 of 3

We’ve published several blogs about the “hidden costs” of public cloud providers. From AWS to Azure and beyond, the complexities around managing cost in the public cloud provide endless opportunities for investigation and discussion.

But cost is only the beginning. When weighing the benefits and drawbacks of moving to the public cloud, organizations must also consider things like enhancing developer agility, security concerns, business continuity requirements and the skillsets of their internal resources. What’s most important when it comes to achieving your organization’s goals, and when are you willing to sacrifice one need (say efficiency) for another (such as performance)?

The public cloud comes with its own set of challenges, which are oftentimes even more difficult to manage than those faced in the on-prem data center. That being said, it also has the potential to yield transformational benefits when leveraged effectively. In our second installation of the Public Cloud Landscape infographic series below, we explore this dynamic.

