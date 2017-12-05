Protecting Hybrid vSphere Infrastructures from Public Clouds with Cohesity on AWS – Video
Protecting Hybrid vSphere Infrastructures from Public Clouds with Cohesity on AWS
This video is via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.
Protecting Hybrid vSphere Infrastructures from Public Clouds with Cohesity on AWS
This video is via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.
This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.
Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks. This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
In this use case video we show how to make a device-based licensed application (e. g. Microsoft Visio) available in accordance with the license agreement within remote sessions. The unique serial number of the endoint is used to control the Microsoft AppLocker configuration, which in turn allows or prohibits the application licensed to the endpoint. […]
Visit Our Sponsors
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!