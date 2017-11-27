Just in time for AWS Re: Invent, there is currently a tremendous and undeniable buzz in the industry around hybrid infrastructures and the actual possibilities of enterprise organizations finally being able to adopt public clouds services and begin to transform and expand their infrastructures beyond their walls.

The value of public clouds with hybrid infrastructure and architectures capabilities is undeniable, recognizing those benefits are essential for any growing business to remain competitive in the digital era. With data considered as the new oil, it’s all about information, and there is no transformation without it.

To assist our customers with their enterprise data center transformation towards hybrid architectures, we have been building features and enhancing our DataPlatform that can run and exist on-premise as a physical solution as well in public clouds as a virtual instance.

Read the entire article here, Protecting Hybrid vSphere Infrastructures from Public Clouds with Cohesity DataProtect CE on AWS

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.