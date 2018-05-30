Protecting AWS and Hybrid Workloads with Veeam and N2WS – AWS Technical Deep Dive Video

Veeam has pioneered the market of Availability for the Always On Enterprise by helping enterprises meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO) of less than 15 minutes on any cloud or hybrid platform. Veeam recently acquired N2WS, a leading provider of cloud native backup and DR solutions providing backup automation and instant recovery for AWS workloads. Come and hear how N2WS is leading the backup and recovery of EC2 instances and native AWS workloads, how Veeam VTL technology leveraging the AWS Storage Gateway offers offsite cloud repositories as well as how Veeam is offering leading availability solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS.

Speakers

– Anthony Spiteri, Global Technologist, Product Strategy, Veeam.

– Alexander Thomson, Sales Director EMEA & APAC, N2WS

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).