Protect Your Networks Breakfast Panel Discussion Video

This installment of our Breakfast Club Wednesday was an informative panel discussion, targeting how ForeScout and IPM work together to secure IoT devices, and how to help protect organizations from being a launching point for DDoS attacks.

The panel included Thomas Hairston, ForeScout’s Director of Sales, Northeast as well as Chris Monfet, IPM’s own Solution Architect and ForeScout expert. Jenna Aidikoff, Channel Account Manager, ForeScout, moderated and provided additional feedback from her experience on the channel side.

The panel covered all things ForeScout, from basic functionality to what makes ForeScout stand out in the NAC space. Chris touched on why he recommends ForeScout to his customers and details on how CounterACT fits within a customer’s layered security offering.

via the fine folks at IPM!