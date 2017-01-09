Home Data Center Citrix Project Silverton – XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 1

Citrix Project Silverton – XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 1

Citrix Project Silverton – XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 1
Firstly, Happy New Year!  I hope you all had an enjoyable and restful Christmas and New Year.

Late last year (in fact very late) I was lucky enough to be approached about a project that Rick Dehlinger is running called Project Silverton.  If you don’t already know anything about this here are a few links to get you up to speed real fast!

Project Silverton: https://www.mycugc.org/blog/intro-silvertonhcl

Why Silverton?: https://www.mycugc.org/blog/why-silvertonhcl

Taking Flight: https://www.mycugc.org/blog/silvertonhcl-projects-1

If you have read all of them then you will know that my part in this excellent community project is looking into Citrix NetScaler, Federated Authentication and your Google Account to provide a seamless single-sign-on experience for users consuming Citrix on a Chromebook, or any device for that matter!

Initially I was asked by Rick to configure the demo environment within Lab60 – Rick’s SilvertonHCL Lab running on Cisco HyperFlex (which I have to say is lightening fast!).  The Basic idea was to provide a single entry point into the lab environment and by using NetScaler and various configurations publish 2 external FQDN’s.  First citrix.chromesummit.com for regular NetScaler Unified Gateway Access and login.chromesummit.com for Google oAuth Authentication.

Read the entire article here, Project Silverton – XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 1

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk

More Resources:

Data Center
Desktop
Networking
Dave Brett
Dave Brett Dave Brett (@dbretty) is an End User Computing, Cloud and Mobility Technical Architect based in the UK with a passion for delivering solutions that are innovative, resilient and most importantly great for the end user to work on and use. He has recently been awarded as one of the founding member for the Citrix Technology Advocate (CTA) program and leads the Citrix Networking Special Interest Group on myCUGC with a fellow CTA and one of the CTP’s. You can find Dave blogging about App and desktop delivery, mobility and networking on his personal blog at http://bretty.me.uk as well as on twitter using the handle @dbretty
