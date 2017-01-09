Citrix Project Silverton – XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 1

Firstly, Happy New Year! I hope you all had an enjoyable and restful Christmas and New Year.

Late last year (in fact very late) I was lucky enough to be approached about a project that Rick Dehlinger is running called Project Silverton. If you don’t already know anything about this here are a few links to get you up to speed real fast!

Project Silverton: https://www.mycugc.org/blog/intro-silvertonhcl

Why Silverton?: https://www.mycugc.org/blog/why-silvertonhcl

Taking Flight: https://www.mycugc.org/blog/silvertonhcl-projects-1

If you have read all of them then you will know that my part in this excellent community project is looking into Citrix NetScaler, Federated Authentication and your Google Account to provide a seamless single-sign-on experience for users consuming Citrix on a Chromebook, or any device for that matter!

Initially I was asked by Rick to configure the demo environment within Lab60 – Rick’s SilvertonHCL Lab running on Cisco HyperFlex (which I have to say is lightening fast!). The Basic idea was to provide a single entry point into the lab environment and by using NetScaler and various configurations publish 2 external FQDN’s. First citrix.chromesummit.com for regular NetScaler Unified Gateway Access and login.chromesummit.com for Google oAuth Authentication.

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk