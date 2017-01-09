Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 6

We can now move onto Part 6 of this series, Configuring StoreFront to allow access!

The previous parts in this series can be found by using the below links.

Part 1 – Summary of NetScaler, XenDesktop, FAS and Google

Part 2 – Pre-Reqs

Part 3 – Google oAuth Setup

Part 4 – Citrix Federated Authentication Services

Part 5 – NetScaler Configuration

The first thing you will need to do is set the StoreFront to accept incoming connections from your new NetScaler URL’s

Click on Manage NetScaler Gateways and add a new gateway for both external URL’s citrix.googlesummit.com and login.googlesummit.com

Make sure you add a callback URL for both of the gateways

Then enable remote access to your store from your new NetScaler Gateways but leave the default gateway option as the citrix.chromesummit.com gateway

Read the entire article here, Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 6

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk