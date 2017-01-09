Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 6
We can now move onto Part 6 of this series, Configuring StoreFront to allow access!
The previous parts in this series can be found by using the below links.
The first thing you will need to do is set the StoreFront to accept incoming connections from your new NetScaler URL’s
Click on Manage NetScaler Gateways and add a new gateway for both external URL’s citrix.googlesummit.com and login.googlesummit.com
Make sure you add a callback URL for both of the gateways
Then enable remote access to your store from your new NetScaler Gateways but leave the default gateway option as the citrix.chromesummit.com gateway
