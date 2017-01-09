Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 5

We can now move onto Part 5 of this series, The NetScaler!

The previous parts in this series can be found by using the below links.

Part 1 – Summary of NetScaler, XenDesktop, FAS and Google

Part 2 – Pre-Reqs

Part 3 – Google oAuth Setup

Part 4 – Citrix Federated Authentication Services

In this part of this series we are going to tie it all together with the NetScaler Config.

This post assumes that you have a configures NetScaler Unified Gateway set up on your NetScaler build using the inbuilt Unified Gateway Wizard

The Google oAuth Policy on Citrix NetScaler

You will now need to instruct the NetScaler to authenticate you with the Google oAuth Services. Log into your NetScaler and navigate to Security – AAA Application Traffic – Policies – Authentication – Basic Policies – OAuth

