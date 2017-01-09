Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 4
We can now move onto Part 4 of this series. How to set up and install Citrix Federated Authentication Services.
The previous parts in this series can be found by using the below links.
Part 1 – Summary of NetScaler, XenDesktop, FAS and Google
Part 2 – Pre-Reqs
Part 3 – Google oAuth Setup
Citrix Federated Authenticated Services was introduced with XenDesktop 7.9 and has been a long awaited feature of the stack. It will allow you to replace Kerberos Constrained Delegation with Cert based auth to your Apps and Desktops. In the case of this setup we are going to use FAS to authenticate the user to the Active Directory using their token from Google.
As I said previously there are already some good posts out there to describe the setup for certain parts of this configuration and I don’t want to re-invent the wheel just for the sake of it.
With that in mind Carl Stalhood has written an excellent post on setting up and configuring Citrix Federated Authentication Services. Click on the below link and follow his guide to get FAS up and running in your estate.
via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk
