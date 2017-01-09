Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 3

We can now move onto Part 3 of this series. How to set up and configure the Google oAuth Service.

The previous parts in this series can be found by using the below links.

Part 1 – Summary of NetScaler, XenDesktop, FAS and Google

Part 2 – Pre-Reqs

The first thing you will need to do is set up a Google API to allow access to the Google oAuth system from your NetScaler.

Head over to https://console.developers.google.com/apis and sign in with your Google account

Select Credentials

Then select the oAuth Consent Screen and fill out the details

Switch back to Credentials and create a new oAuth Client ID

Read the entire article here, Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 3

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk