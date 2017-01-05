OK, so let’s get into the detail of how to build your XenDesktop, Google, Federated Authentication and NetScaler Deployment.

In my previous post I outlined what we are trying to achieve with this and posted a couple of teaser videos about how the solution should operate once complete. If you have not read that already then please do so here:

Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 1

This will give you a good understanding about what we are building and this in my opinion is crucial before you even start to look at the more details build.

This post will cover the Pre Requisites that you will need in place in order to get your solution working. There are 2 sections within this post:

Google Required Pre Requisites

Read the entire article here, Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 2

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk