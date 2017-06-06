Project New Stack, updates for HPE Synergy and OneView!

Today at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2017, HPE introduced the next wave of composable innovation called Project New Stack. HPE also announced expanded capabilities for HPE Synergy and HPE OneView and continued momentum for HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged solutions.

Expanded capabilities for HPE Synergy

Also announced at the Discover event, HPE is rolling out a new generation of servers, including more advanced and more secure compute for HPE Synergy. These servers are now the most secure industry standard servers in the world. HPE also unveiled the world’s first 25/50Gb fabric option and improvements to storage capabilities to make the already impressive direct attached storage option even more composable.

HPE OneView: new features and updates

