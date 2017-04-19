Programming the Raspberry Pi, Second Edition: Getting Started with Python Book
An updated guide to programming your own Raspberry Pi projects
- Updated for Raspberry Pi 2
- Set up your Raspberry Pi and explore its features
- Navigate files, folders, and menus
- Write Python programs using the IDLE editor
- Use strings, lists, functions, and dictionaries
- Work with modules, classes, and methods
- Create user-friendly games using Pygame
- Build intuitive user interfaces with Tkinter
- Attach external electronics through the GPIO port
- Add powerful Web features to your projects
