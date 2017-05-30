The Organization: Top 10 Online Retailer

The Organization’s Infrastructure: VMware vSphere, Citrix XenDesktop, AWS EC2

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath for Monitoring AWS

The Business Challenge: AWS

The retail organization discussed in this post faced challenges with the influx of web traffic to their online store during the holiday season. Their plan was to move to a hybrid cloud infrastructure during the busy season. This required them to expand their private cloud or on premise to Amazon AWS to leverage Amazon AWS resources during the busy season. Leveraging Amazon AWS allowed them to expand capacity only when needed. The strategy to burst to the AWS cloud made it so they did not have to make a substantial capital investment that would only be leveraged two months per year. However, for the solution to make economic sense they needed an AWS monitoring and AWS troubleshooting solution that would allow them to monitor their existing resource utilization, and their cloud resource consumption simultaneously. It was critical to monitor AWS and the on-premise infrastructure, which included Citrix XenDesktop on VMware vSphere, with the same technology to ensure they were delivering the most efficient and cost effective experience to their customers.

As seen in the image below with Goliath for AWS Monitoring the administrators can separate their on-premise infrastructure in the data center, Amazon AWS and Citrix XenDesktop environment into groups within the same console for a central view of all infrastructure. This heat map allows the administrator to monitor AWS and on-premise infrastructure and have icons register as red if there is an issue.

Read the entire article here, Proactive Amazon AWS Monitoring & Troubleshooting for a Top 10 Retailer

