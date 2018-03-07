Home Desktop Printing For Healthcare

Printing For Healthcare

0
Printing For Healthcare
0

Printing is necessary for all business, but when it comes to healthcare, it is critical. Not only does it need to work, but it also needs to be quick, secure, efficient, and flexible. Healthcare teams are always on the move, and they must ensure they are printing securely each time.

With employee productivity and patient satisfaction at the forefront of this sector, it is important that printing support this mission, not slow it down. Tricerat helps save time and money by relieving everyday printing issues for any environment, which increases user productivity and cuts down on IT-related costs, without interrupting day-to-day operations.

Sound familiar? Learn more about how Tricerat’s solutions have helped companies like yours with our customer spotlights from Leading US Health Benefits Co. and Cabrini Health.

Scenarios

Proximity Based: With workers always on the move, it’s a challenge to ensure the correct printer is available to the necessary users at the appropriate times. Keeping patient data secure is an added layer of management complexity specific to healthcare users.

Proximity printing is the solution to this problem. It allows the administrator to assign printers based on client name or IP address, and offers flexibility for the user, because the right printer is always available for use. As staff frequent different room, floors, and campuses, they can bring their ability to print with them, and cut out printing errors that could cause HIPAA breaches.

Read the entire article here, Printing For Healthcare | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Management
News
Tricerat
Tricerat triCerat - http://www.tricerat.com - is a leader in the development of third-party tools for managing complex virtual desktop (VDI) and server-based computing (SBC) environments. Whether is desktop management, security or print management, our solutions can help. Our tools are used in many different types of environments - be it Citrix, VMware or Terminal Services.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    eG Innovations, a global Citrix technology partner, and DABCC joined hands to conduct an industry survey across 795 Citrix professionals worldwide. The survey was conducted between November 2017 and February 2018 across all verticals and industry segments covering organizations of all sizes (a few hundred users to 10,000 users and more). The goal of the […]

    read more
    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1519826266_hqdefault.jpg

          Data Protection Trends at Commvault ConnectionsLive Paris Video

          On Feb 14, Commvault customers and partners gathered to discuss modern Data Protection, including Backup & Recovery, GDPR, Hybrid Cloud plus a demo of Commvault’s HyperScale Technology. This short video captures their collective thoughts on market trends and their investment priorities. Find out more about Commvault https://www.commvault.com/ This video is from the fine folks at […]

          read more
          1519708330_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager Video – Testimonials

          1520042827_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: How to Setup Your OneDrive Folder in Windows 10

          1519748547_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: The Journey to the Digital Workspace

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video