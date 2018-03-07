Printing For Healthcare

Printing is necessary for all business, but when it comes to healthcare, it is critical. Not only does it need to work, but it also needs to be quick, secure, efficient, and flexible. Healthcare teams are always on the move, and they must ensure they are printing securely each time.

With employee productivity and patient satisfaction at the forefront of this sector, it is important that printing support this mission, not slow it down. Tricerat helps save time and money by relieving everyday printing issues for any environment, which increases user productivity and cuts down on IT-related costs, without interrupting day-to-day operations.

Scenarios

Proximity Based: With workers always on the move, it’s a challenge to ensure the correct printer is available to the necessary users at the appropriate times. Keeping patient data secure is an added layer of management complexity specific to healthcare users.

Proximity printing is the solution to this problem. It allows the administrator to assign printers based on client name or IP address, and offers flexibility for the user, because the right printer is always available for use. As staff frequent different room, floors, and campuses, they can bring their ability to print with them, and cut out printing errors that could cause HIPAA breaches.

