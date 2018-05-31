Printing Deep Technical Dive with ThinPrint – IGEL Community Webinar

The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to join our technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters.

You will learn:

End-point-print-management and printing-as-a-service approaches and their differences

Recent print hardware and software developments

How-Tos: branch office, secure and mobile printing

Technical deep dives: printer drivers, printing impact on AWS, Azure and other cloud deployments

Building an enterprise print solution and taking advantage of print opportunities

When:

June 27th 2018 at 8am PST, 11am EST, 5pm CET

Register NOW!

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/388817389496779011

Thank you and hope you find it useful! I think this will turn out to be a must watch webinar to get up to date on the technology of the modern printing world!