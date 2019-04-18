PrinterLogic – Serverless Printing – Podcast Episode 314

In episode 315, Douglas Brown interviews Garrett Helmer – Senior Vice President of Channels, Eric Johnson – Channel SE, and Kyle Yardley – Partner Business Development Manager at PrinterLogic. Together we discuss the PrinterLogic serverless printing solution, what it is, how it helps with EUC environments, why you should care and much more.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

How to create a PrinterLogic Profile on IGEL’s UMS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7ywpKjIB54

Learn more: https://www.printerlogic.com/

About Garrett Helmer

Garrett Helmer is Senior Vice President of Channels for PrinterLogic. He joined PrinterLogic in May of 2017 and is responsible for developing PrinterLogic’s primary route to market via the channel, which is comprised of system integrators, value-added resellers, distributors, and technology partners.Garrett brings 17 years of knowledge and experience from the Information Technology industry to PrinterLogic. His wealth of expertise spans roles in account management, channel strategy, and leadership from market-leading enterprises across the globe, starting in 2000 with Cisco Systems. In 2010, he moved to Australia to run Cisco’s cloud managed service provider program with the region’s largest service provider partner.

About Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson is a Channel SE and has been with Printerlogic for three years. Everything else about this magnificent creature remains a mystery…

About Kyle Yardley

Kyle Yardley has been with PrinterLogic for six years, recently making a role change to Partner Business Development Manager, where he advocates for PrinterLogic and manages the Eco-System partners relationships. He currently resides in Southern Utah where he likes running through the desert landscapes.



About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

