Mobile printing has never been so easy. Whether in the office or on the road, Simplify Printing TX provides a simple, trouble-free mobile printing solution for your business. With both iOS and Android devices supported, you can foster a mobile workforce by enabling end users to print from any device to any printer from any location. Printing from any device to any printer should be simple. Having to determine what printer to use, where the printer is located, and whether the device in hand works with it, shouldn’t be a headache.

Have a sales rep on the road in Omaha who needs to print a signed contract for his team in the New York office? Done.

Have a user who has special print settings? No problem, our ‘Follow Me Printing’ feature allows printer settings to follow users regardless of what device they are using.

Read the entire article here, Print from Any Device to Any Printer.

via the fine folks at Tricerat