Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure
Join our session with Chris Henley, published author and Veeam’s resident Microsoft evangelist, to learn more about:
- Using Veeam Availability Suite™ plus appliance-based connectivity solutions to Microsoft Azure that could save you up to 90% over the cost of legacy tape-based solutions
- Software-based Veeam Cloud Connect for Service Providers and for the Enterprise solutions, which enable automated archiving to Microsoft Azure
- Availability strategies for both your virtual and physical machines with Veeam’s Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure and NEW Veeam Agents for Microsoft
- Windows and for Linux for workstations and servers
- Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.
