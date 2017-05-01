Pretty as a Picture: IGEL Zero Clients Now Deliver VMware Enabled Media Rich Displays

IGEL wants our channel partners to be able to deliver the richest zero client experience to customers. That is why we are now integrating the VMware Blast Extreme Protocol into our IGEL Zero™ client IZ2 and IZ3 series hardware. And one brag: IGEL is the first to achieve this integration. We think it’s a pretty picture because:

It leverages industry-standard H.264 video compression so whether a user is at their desktop working on a major multi-media presentation or looking at high production-value videos, they will match the graphic power of any advanced endpoint solution.

It delivers a quality image that does not suffer from compression or decompression. No one these days wants an image that looks like a weak third generation replica. Users will find the image – however sized – to be crisp and rich due to IGEL’s use of “lossless” compression technology.

It supports VDI optimization for profile-based, automated management of zero client settings – including Horizon 4.4, which integrates the VMware Blast Extreme Protocol.

Zero Clients. Big Benefits. Channel partners have the most fun when they can walk in the door with a demo that answers all the users’ needs. IGEL’s zero clients, in addition to supporting rich multi-media, have other attractive attributes:

