Press reacts to Project New Hybrid IT Stack announcement & HPE Synergy and OneView updates
This week in Las Vegas, HPE held its HPE Discover summer event. At the event, HPE introduced the next wave of composable innovation called Project New Hybrid IT Stack, as well as expanded capabilities for HPE Synergy and HPE OneView and continued momentum for HPE SimpliVity powered by Intel® hyperconverged solutions. After the announcements were made, the press shared their reactions to the updates and Project New Hybrid IT Stack news. Below are highlights of what a few industry experts had to say.
“Should HPE get its way, companies would use SimpliVity to manage its storage and the Synergy management platform to better organize hardware and software to better operate as a true ‘cloud’ system with both on-prem machines and public clouds accessible to applications.
HPE also wants to go a step further. An in-the-works concept currently referred to as ‘Project New Stack’ would look to provide a single management platform that can be used to combine IT, management, and developer features as well as allow applications to pull from public and private clouds.”
— Shaun Nichols, The Register
