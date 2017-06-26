Last week, right after Citrix Synergy, Alex Cooper hosted yet another awesome edition of the Experts 2 Experts Virtualization conference (E2EVC) in Orlando, Florida! If you’re not familiar with the event, please check out e2evc.com. It’s a vendor neutral, virtualization conference focusing on all that is related to End User Computing covering topics like RDS, VDI, RemoteApp, Application Virtualization and munch more. Sessions are presented by the community, and because of the vendor neutral approach, you’ll see a good mix of sessions related to Microsoft, Citrix, VMWare, Parallels and many other products as well.

This is what Alex says about E2EVC;

“…E2EVC Virtualization Conference Events is a series of worldwide non-commercial, virtualization community Events. Our main goal is to bring the best virtualization experts together to exchange knowledge and to establish new connections. E2EVC is crammed with presentations, Master Classes and discussions delivered by both virtualization vendors product teams and independent experts. Over 50 of the best virtualization community experts present their topics…”

Read the entire article here, Presented a session at E2EVC in Orlando, Florida on RDS, ARM, JSON and stroopwafels!

via the fine folks at FSLogix