It’s that time of year again, when the IT staff at eCommerce companies is staring down a looming deadline – get the infrastructure ready for the Black Friday surge in the next few months or risk the lost revenue and bad headlines that follow a meltdown.

Here at ScaleArc, lots of our customers are in the throes of these Black Friday preparations. They’re working on projects like scaling the database, enabling active/active operations, optimizing application code, and increasing website performance.

To share more information on the steps you can take to prep for Black Friday, we’re hosting a virtual meet up in a couple weeks. Leading the discussion is Craig Thayer, CTO for Sazze, which is the parent company to a range of eCommerce sites. One of the properties, BlackFridayFM, goes from nearly zero traffic to being one of the world’s most popular iPhone apps on Black Friday. So he has the fun task of prepping for a nearly infinite increase in traffic.

Read the entire article here, Prepping for Black Friday Success – ScaleArc

via the fine folks at ScaleArc