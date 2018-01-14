Home Data Center Preparing for the Uncertainty and Risk of Meltdown and Spectre

At the moment, nearly every sysadmin and security admin of the world is looking for answers to the real impact of Meltdown/Spectre – and finding even more questions about how their systems will be affected and the potential undetected issues that have already been exploited.

One thing is certain: the impact on application performance is very unclear, creating uncertainty and risk for the vast majority of IT organizations.

To manage this risk, organizations must be ready to calibrate the impact on applications and adjust the resources required after the patch is applied. The remediation process also highlights the critical need of systems thinking and automation. Patching and managing environments at any scale is untenable without centralized systems management. This proactive approach will mitigate the risk to the service they provide to end users.

