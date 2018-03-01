Preparing for GDPR: Compliance management and information protection capabilities in Microsoft 365 – Video

We take a look at the new tools and controls in Microsoft 365 – including Office 365 – to prepare for GDPR. Gagan Gulati from Microsoft’s information protection engineering team goes hands-on with the new Compliance Manager to help you assess and manage your GDPR preparation for files stored in Office 365, file servers and SharePoint on-premises. We also highlight how the new capabilities in Microsoft’s information protection tools extend beyond Microsoft platforms, locations and file types with a preview of Adobe Reader.

For more information, visit www.microsoft.com/gdpr

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.