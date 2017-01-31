Pre RSA Conference Training and my reading list for CCSP

PreCon

I posted about the RSA Conference early bird special pricing in late October and signed up for the conference at that time, but later I got approval and signed up for the ISC2 CCSP training the two days prior.

I had been looking at the CCSP, as it looks interesting from a cloud service provider neutral point of view.

CCSP

The CCSP – Certified Cloud Security Professional is “Backed by…the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and (ISC)², the CCSP credential denotes professionals with deep-seated knowledge and competency derived from hands-on experience with cyber, information, software and cloud computing infrastructure security. CCSPs help you achieve the highest standard for cloud security expertise and enable your organization to benefit from the power of cloud computing while keeping sensitive data secure.”1.

via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com