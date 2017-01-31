Home Cloud Computing Pre RSA Conference Training and my reading list for CCSP

Pre RSA Conference Training and my reading list for CCSP

0
Pre RSA Conference Training and my reading list for CCSP
0

PreCon

I posted about the RSA Conference early bird special pricing in late October and signed up for the conference at that time, but later I got approval and signed up for the ISC2 CCSP training the two days prior.

I had been looking at the CCSP, as it looks interesting from a cloud service provider neutral point of view.

CCSP

The CCSP – Certified Cloud Security Professional is “Backed by…the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and (ISC)², the CCSP credential denotes professionals with deep-seated knowledge and competency derived from hands-on experience with cyber, information, software and cloud computing infrastructure security. CCSPs help you achieve the highest standard for cloud security expertise and enable your organization to benefit from the power of cloud computing while keeping sensitive data secure.”1.

Read the entire article here, Pre RSA Conference Training and my reading list for CCSP – Scott Bollinger / kfalconspb

via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Security
Scott Bollinger
Scott Bollinger Scott Bollinger has been an information technology professional since 1992. The majority of that time employed in the financial and insurance sectors, living at different times all over the US.Mr. Bollinger have enjoyed a wide variety of job functions: PC support, systems administration, information security, network design, internal and external consulting, data forensics, investigations, incident response, virtualization, and storage. He is a firm believer of experience and hands on being the most valuable asset for your career.That being said Scott has done his share of time being a certification junkie. CCAA, CCAx3(XA/XS6,XD5), VCP5, CISSP, CCNA/DA, MCITP, MCSE, CIW, CNE 3/4, CEH, GAIC GCIH, and Comptia(7).
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485801623_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned from IT for NFV

          A Conversation with Shekar Ayyer, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware discusses VMware’s Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          615612843_1280x720.jpg

          TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

          1485801655_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IoT

          1485578234_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: The vSAN Deepdive

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video