Praim releases the new ThinMan management console version 7.5.7

ThinMan is the management console that allows to centrally manage thin clients and PCs.

ThinMan allows a complete automation of technical and administrative operations on thin clients and PCs, thanks to which it is becoming an absolutely essential tool for every IT Manager.

In order to facilitate IT Managers life even more, Praim continues to gather feedback from customers and constantly upgrading its management console.

The new version of ThinMan 7.5.7. introduces 4 important features:

AUTOMATIC UPDATES DOWNLOAD

Starting from this version, the ThinMan will carry out the automatic download of updates, allowing clients to always have the latest version available. The administrator will be noticed about new updates and will decide when to run them. It will no more necessary to manually check and download updates. All updated files will be equally available in the MyPraim area of our website, together with firmware and add-ons for Praim products.

WINDOWS EMBEDDED IMAGES CAPTURE AND DEPLOYMENT

The most important novelty available to our clients! This feature allows to capture the complete image of a Windows Embedded (WES7 and WIN10IoT) device by creating an image in the repository package and making it available for the deployment. The image capture and distribution process can be carried out with a few clicks, removing any complication for the administrator. Technically, the previous system (based on PXE server) is being substituted, removing all issues connected to this system and to the broadcast packages diffusion in the network. With the new system the size of the created image is optimized, with less bandwidth involvement during the deployment process.

WINDOWS EMBEDDED IMAGES DEPLOYMENT: SCHEDULED ACTIVITY

With the new image capture and distribution system, ThinMan also introduces the new scheduled activity to deploy the O.S. images on Windows Embedded thin clients. This useful feature will be available for all ThinMan Premium Edition and ThinMan Platinum Edition console clients who are up to date with their Software Assurance contract.

SETTING OF THE CONCURRENT EXECUTION LIMIT OF THE UPDATE ACTIVITIES

Thanks to this new feature it is possible to define the maximum number of concurrent executions of updates that ThinMan console runs on devices, in order to slim network processes and devices involvement. This new setting avoids to create scheduled actions serveral small groups of devices, although it allows to create scheduled activities on big groups, by managing them in an optimized way.

ThinMan console version 7.5.7 it is available for the free download on Praim website, through the MyPraim dedicated area.