Practical steps to build a successful cloud services business

One of the perks of my job – is talking to partners. Through many recent conversations, I know that organizations of all sizes are moving to the cloud for speed and business agility; they realize there is more than one option besides public cloud to achieve the business outcomes they want. Many are embracing a hybrid IT model with on-premises private cloud and off-premises managed or public cloud.

Service providers market is set to explode

The channel dynamic is also changing due a market shift toward hybrid IT and consumption-based service model. Traditional channel players are facing a rapid decline in their resell business as customers are increasingly shifting to an off-premises, consumption-based model with SaaS or managed services. I hear this repeatedly. At the same time, a number of new players have come into existence as ‘born-in-the-cloud’ service providers.

The market opportunity for service providers is huge – an exciting time! Based on our research, the end user spending for consumption-based services will reach $144 Billion in 2017 with a 3-year growth rate of 30%.

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.