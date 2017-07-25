IT Books
Home Applications Practical Internet of Things for Beginners: IoT Projects with Realsense, Azure, Arduino, and Intel Edison

Practical Internet of Things for Beginners: IoT Projects with Realsense, Azure, Arduino, and Intel Edison

0
Practical Internet of Things for Beginners: IoT Projects with Realsense, Azure, Arduino, and Intel Edison
0

If you’re getting started with the Internet of Things, don’t limit yourself in the devices you can create. This book is perfect for tech enthusiasts interested in learning the fundamentals of IoT and building their first IoT project. Practical Internet of Things for Beginners covers the basics of electronics and programming so you can work with any microcontroller, sensor, and cloud platform.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to build connected devices and make “smart things,” this is the perfect place to start. This book will help readers connect the dots as they begin working with IoT technology and take their projects to the next level. Included are projects where reader will learn how to incorporate RealSense 3D gesture technology, Intel Edison boards, Azure, and more. This practical guide also includes sample projects to inspire the reader’s creativity for their own IoT ideas.

What You’ll Learn:

    • Basics of electronics and programming
    • Find the best microcontroller for your project
    • How to use Arduino IDE, Intel XDK, Visual Studio, and Wyliodrin
    • Create Web API applications on Azure
    • Create smarter notifications using Twilio calls and SMS
    • Make a gesture controlled robots with Intel RealSense technology
    • Create a user interface and develop with REST APIs for the Internet of Things

Who This Book is For:

This book is for tech enthusiasts looking to get started in IoT. It contains foundation projects and enables students who are looking for an IoT cookbook to also learn hardware and programming fundamentals. Readers will learn gesture recognition and develop some simple, as well as high end, projects with Robotics and Realsense technology.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Internet of Things (IoT)
IT Books
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500799276_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: DGX Systems: Built for Leading AI Research

          NVIDIA DGX™ Systems are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration-tools that go from your desk to the data center to the cloud. http://www.nvidia.com/dgx This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1500007993_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Workloads on AWS – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1498459516_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deploy a DoD Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Environment in AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1500653112_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Analyzer Video: New Environment List UI

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video