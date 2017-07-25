Practical Internet of Things for Beginners: IoT Projects with Realsense, Azure, Arduino, and Intel Edison

If you’re getting started with the Internet of Things, don’t limit yourself in the devices you can create. This book is perfect for tech enthusiasts interested in learning the fundamentals of IoT and building their first IoT project. Practical Internet of Things for Beginners covers the basics of electronics and programming so you can work with any microcontroller, sensor, and cloud platform.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to build connected devices and make “smart things,” this is the perfect place to start. This book will help readers connect the dots as they begin working with IoT technology and take their projects to the next level. Included are projects where reader will learn how to incorporate RealSense 3D gesture technology, Intel Edison boards, Azure, and more. This practical guide also includes sample projects to inspire the reader’s creativity for their own IoT ideas.

What You’ll Learn:

Basics of electronics and programming Find the best microcontroller for your project How to use Arduino IDE, Intel XDK, Visual Studio, and Wyliodrin Create Web API applications on Azure Create smarter notifications using Twilio calls and SMS Make a gesture controlled robots with Intel RealSense technology Create a user interface and develop with REST APIs for the Internet of Things



Who This Book is For:

This book is for tech enthusiasts looking to get started in IoT. It contains foundation projects and enables students who are looking for an IoT cookbook to also learn hardware and programming fundamentals. Readers will learn gesture recognition and develop some simple, as well as high end, projects with Robotics and Realsense technology.