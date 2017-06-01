On-Demand Webinars
Home Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

0
Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar
0

Moving to the cloud makes your organization more customer-focused, agile and competitive. The challenge for IT is how do they even move apps and data to a cloud (or clouds), manage data in multiple locations and give people access to data.

You want to move data quickly, securely and efficiently from your data center to a cloud or multiple clouds, but you have questions.

Join virtualization/cloud guru Doug Brown and data management expert Don Foster for insights, technical use cases and Commvault customer successes in cloud data management. Learn how to address specific challenges of cloud data management including:

  • How risky – and costly – it can be to move data and VMs to and from the cloud
  • When orchestration and automation can save staff time
  • Why data discovery across cloud environments is crucial
  • What it takes to set realistic data policies for IT and the line of business – and how you can manage distributed data across environments
  • Where disaster recovery and data backup fit in a cloud plan

Speakers:

Don Foster, Senior Director, Solutions Marketing at Commvault
Doug Brown, Cloud and Virtualization Guru, Founder of DABCC.com

Watch ‘Practical Data Management Across Clouds’ On-Demand Webinar Here

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
CommVault
CommVault Commvault is a leading provider of data protection and information management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate their data to drive more value and business insight and to transform modern data environments. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry’s leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault’s sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on premise, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,000 highly skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        Moving to the cloud makes your organization more customer-focused, agile and competitive. The challenge for IT is how do they even move apps and data to a cloud (or clouds), manage data in multiple locations and give people access to data. You want to move data quickly, securely and efficiently from your data center to a cloud […]

        read more
        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495900209_maxresdefault.jpg

          The Truth Is Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured

          Reduce Spend and Maintain License Compliance with Enterprise Software License Management Flexera Software is the established global leader in Software License Optimization solutions, enabling enterprises to gain visibility and control of IT assets, reduce ongoing software costs, and maintain continuous license compliance. These software asset management capabilities are delivered as a comprehensive suite of enterprise […]

          read more
          1495900618_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Quick Look at System Center 2016 Operations Manager

          1495899416_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft on Trust, Privacy and the GDPR Video

          1495901253_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN706 Video – Build a XenApp real-time session monitoring dashboard

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video