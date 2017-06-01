Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

Moving to the cloud makes your organization more customer-focused, agile and competitive. The challenge for IT is how do they even move apps and data to a cloud (or clouds), manage data in multiple locations and give people access to data.

You want to move data quickly, securely and efficiently from your data center to a cloud or multiple clouds, but you have questions.

Join virtualization/cloud guru Doug Brown and data management expert Don Foster for insights, technical use cases and Commvault customer successes in cloud data management. Learn how to address specific challenges of cloud data management including:

How risky – and costly – it can be to move data and VMs to and from the cloud

When orchestration and automation can save staff time

Why data discovery across cloud environments is crucial

What it takes to set realistic data policies for IT and the line of business – and how you can manage distributed data across environments

Where disaster recovery and data backup fit in a cloud plan

Speakers:

Don Foster, Senior Director, Solutions Marketing at Commvault

Doug Brown, Cloud and Virtualization Guru, Founder of DABCC.com