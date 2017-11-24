Practical Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3: A Hands-On Approach to AWS

Provide solutions to all your Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3 problems, including implementation using the AWS Management Console, AWS CLI, and AWS SDK (Java).

You’ll find recipes on implementation and configuration of Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3 along with the code snippets and AWS CLI commands.

Practical Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3 uses focused examples that include only the details you need to get things done. You’ll see production use cases of Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3 and how to implement cloud watch in projects for these services. Learn how to raise an alarm on Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3 as part of a continuous monitoring system designed to increase performance and avoid side effects in your services.

What You’ll Learn

Manage Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3 using the AWS Management Console

Use the AWS CLI

Employ the AWS Java SDK

Configure alarms on Amazon EC2, SQS, Kinesis, and S3

Who This Book Is For

Software developers and architects, system engineers, and project managers

