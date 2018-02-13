This blog post is mostly about PostgreSQL performance on Datrium, but I do make direct comparisons with results published by other storage vendors. If you don’t like reading competitive pieces of evidence, please stop here. You have been warned!

Cutting to the chase, I want to share some benchmark numbers I have been able to run in our Solutions lab and demonstrate how Datrium DVX compares to other published figures. While some may claim that benchmarks can be gamed (and they can), I tried to stick to a simple formula that can be easily repeated by anyone on any platform for comparable results. Furthermore, the more hardware you throw at the problem, the more performance you will get, but generally if you fix as many variables as possible, the results should be within a reasonable margin.

I read through a few benchmarks, and the one I felt to be more honest regarding configuration and executed instructions was the EDB PostgresTM Advanced Server Performance on EMC XtremIO, so I followed a similar formula.

Read the entire article here, PostgreSQL Benchmark on Datrium – 4.3 Million TPS with 1 GB RAM – and some Frustration! – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net