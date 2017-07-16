Plane Spotting with Pi and Amazon Alexa
Plane spotting, like train spotting, is a hobby enjoyed by many a tech enthusiast. Nick Sypteras has built a voice-controlled plane identifier using a Raspberry Pi and an Amazon Echo Dot.
“Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Superm- hang on…it’s definitely a plane.”
What plane is that?
There’s a great write-up on Nick’s blog describing how he went about this. In addition to the Pi and the Echo, all he needed was a radio receiver to pick up signals from individual planes. So he bought an RTL-SDR USB dongle to pick up ADS-B broadcasts.
Alexa Plane Spotting Skill
Read the entire article here, Plane Spotting with Pi and Amazon Alexa
via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation
