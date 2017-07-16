Home Plane Spotting with Pi and Amazon Alexa

0
Plane spotting, like train spotting, is a hobby enjoyed by many a tech enthusiast. Nick Sypteras has built a voice-controlled plane identifier using a Raspberry Pi and an Amazon Echo Dot.

“Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Superm- hang on…it’s definitely a plane.”

What plane is that?

There’s a great write-up on Nick’s blog describing how he went about this. In addition to the Pi and the Echo, all he needed was a radio receiver to pick up signals from individual planes. So he bought an RTL-SDR USB dongle to pick up ADS-B broadcasts.

Alexa Plane Spotting Skill

Read the entire article here, Plane Spotting with Pi and Amazon Alexa

via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation

Raspberry Pi Foundation
Raspberry Pi Foundation The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a UK-based charity. Since launching our first product in 2012, we have sold over seven million low-cost, high-performance Raspberry Pi computers through our trading subsidiary, Raspberry Pi Trading Ltd, and helped to establish a global community of digital makers and educators. All profits are directed to the Foundation’s mission to put the power of digital making into the hands of people all over the world.
