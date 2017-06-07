Plan, roll out, and measure changes effectively using ServiceDesk Plus

As technologies evolve and organizations scale, IT infrastructure is prone to frequent changes. Many IT teams often underestimate the need to properly plan for changes. Having good change management helps IT teams plan changes effectively and minimize business risk.In this webinar, you will learn how to create a change management workflow for your IT help desk team, automate change workflows, and keep track of change metrics using ServiceDesk Plus.

