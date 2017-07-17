The world’s top researchers are pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence at the NVIDIA AI Labs, known as NVAIL, located at 20 top universities around the globe.

University of Toronto researchers are developing affordable self-driving cars. At the Université of Montréal, researchers aim to use genetic data to predict and prevent disease. And at the University of California, Berkeley, they’re developing robots that do tasks they’ve never learned.

Our NVAIL program helps us keep these AI pioneers ahead of the curve with support for students, assistance from our researchers and engineers, and access to the industry’s most advanced GPU computing power.

Indeed, NVAIL researchers were among the first to receive our DGX-1 AI supercomputer, beginning nearly a year ago.

AI Research around the World

Read the entire article here, Pioneers Boost AI Research at NVIDIA AI Labs

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.