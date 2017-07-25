Home Applications Persistent Memory: The Key Driver Behind IT Agilit…

Database storage bottlenecks have hampered business users in getting faster access to their data. HPE Scalable Persistent Memory eliminates storage bottlenecks by running at memory speeds with the persistence of storage.

Business users are getting frustrated by delays in getting data from their business applications caused by database bottlenecks. When they can’t get the information they need to in real time to run analytics and to do their jobs, sales cycles slow down, orders are delayed, and customer service suffers.

Many of these bottlenecks are the result of traditional compute paradigms. Server memory chips move data fast but can only retain the data as long as the application is open and the power is on. Conversely, HDDs and SSDs are much slower than memory, but they retain the data after applications are closed and the server is turned off.

Servers need to move the data back-and-forth between memory and storage media as business users interact with the files. As volumes increase rapidly—thanks to trends like cloud solutions, 24×7 mobility, and Big Data analytics—bottlenecks ensue. When information can’t move fast enough, business slows down.

Persistent memory to the rescue…

Read the entire article here, Persistent Memory: The Key Driver Behind IT Agilit…

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

