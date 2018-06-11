Home Desktop Performing a SpotCheck Inspection with Stratusphere UX

Performing a SpotCheck Inspection with Stratusphere UX

Performing a SpotCheck Inspection with Stratusphere UX
The ability to meet expectations and deliver the appropriate user-experience on shared infrastructure platforms such as VMware View and Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop can be a complex and a challenging endeavor. One of the ways you can stay ahead of the curve is through a point-in-time analysis called the SpotCheck. Liquidware engineers and our partner community have been using Stratusphere UX and this technique—leveraging known levels of acceptable performance and baselines—to identify infrastructure and platform constraints that can contribute to a poor user-experience.

The SpotCheck inspection takes a broad look at overall infrastructure and platform health as a means to provide a picture of resource usage and performance of the virtual or cloud environment. The objectives of the SpotCheck are as follows:

  • Provide a 360° view of virtual desktop resource use and performance
  • Gain visibility of critical issues, both known and unknown
  • Identify and provide analysis of performance issues
  • Establish real-world baselines to gauge normal/abnormal operations
  • Document and report on findings

How is it Used

The inspection methodology focuses on the most important metrics that are relevant to the user-experience. It is not a comprehensive process with complete visibility of all details. Rather, the technique is used to bring issues into focus without a time-intensive diagnostic exercise. Watch our webinar video to learn how you can use the SpotCheck inspection to provide visibility and user experience.

Read the entire article here, Performing a SpotCheck Inspection with Stratusphere UX | Liquidware Blog –

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.

Categories:
Desktop
News
Liquidware
Liquidware Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.

