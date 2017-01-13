Let’s Talk About Performance Testing

It’s 2017, and we need to still talk about Performance Testing! In November of 2016, the following happened:

Canada’s main immigration website appeared to have suffered repeated outages on the same night that Trump took the lead in several major states with his chances of winning the US presidency turned markedly higher.

This is where the performance testing conversation comes into play. Most people would look at a massive crash like that and said that it could have been prevented if they had only tested and planned properly. That’s true as long as they knew what they were testing for. What should the max peak for a load test been for an immigration site for Canada? This is where preparation and the right tools come into play to ensure that they don’t suffer any catastrophic scalability or stability issues.

Having a good online experience is the only customer experience most end users get today. Most of these people weren’t going to be walking into an immigration office anytime soon. Their experience with Canadian Immigration comes down to what they experienced online. Getting a 500 error is not a great experience for anyone.

Read the entire article here, Performance Testing Predictions for 2017

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.