Performance testing from a private cloud now possible via Docker integration

Performance testing from a public or private cloud? Turns out you can have it all and with a single performance testing tool, none the less. Lower infrastructure, maintenance, and operational costs have been a driving factor for companies to pursue performance testing from the cloud. Despite the benefits this still hasn’t been an option to some organizations due to a variety of security and privacy concerns. So how about a performance testing tool that allows you as easily to spin up load generators in the public cloud as is to do so in your organization’s private cloud and test internal applications?

With the most recent HPE StormRunner Load release, version 2.3, the choice between performance testing from a public or private cloud is yours to make and you can switch between the two as often as you wish. There isn’t any special magic here, but innovative technology with the developer/tester in mind, along with some awesome RnD work. All you need to do for your private, or even hybrid for that matter, cloud transition is to have hosts with Docker service, install the thin client and set up the intermediate bridge between our servers and your data center. Once you connect the hosts through the agent, they will simply appear as another region in the location list. Because StormRunner Load is hosted on HPE SaaS, there is zero footprint when no performance tests are running and you still enjoy the benefits of lower infrastructure, maintenance, and operational costs.

