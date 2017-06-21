Performance Analyzer – feel the pulse of your virtual machines using playlists
“We receive all key indicators at a glance and no longer have to gather the information in various systems” states one of our customer’s after using Performance Analyzer for more than a year to monitor his VMware environment.
As Performance Analyzer comes packed with dozens of dashboards for different purposes and can be enhanced to hundreds of different dashboards, it is important to classify these.
- Status dashboards: Show my up and running VMs and Services. Are some down?
- Statistical dashboards: How many systems have been deployed lately? What pCPU/vCPU ratio do we have?
- Planning dashboards: When to purchase new hardware, deploy new VMs? How many VMs can still be deployed without risking performance bottlenecks?
- Redundancy dashboards: Are my systems utilized in an optimal way, but I can still lose 50% of the hosts?
- Performance dashboards: What is the current utilization of my systems? Any bottleneck visible based on real-time data?
All of these can visualize different components in your datacenter, starting from the physical hardware to the actual service within the guest OS.
