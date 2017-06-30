Perfect Storm Shatters The Glass House – Dell on Digital Transformation

Back in the dinosaur days before PCs, mainframe computers resided in air-conditioned, glass enclosures with attendants in lab coats. Such a facility — often called a “glass house” by the organizations big enough to afford them — gave IT a sacred aura that lived on long after mainframes gave way to racks of servers in data centers. But in recent years, a perfect storm of digital, workforce and IT transformations has risen to shatter the glass-house aura for good. And Dell EMC is helping customers catch the big wave that this perfect storm is creating.

Digital Transformation: Faster, Better, Cheaper

While many may argue about size being a competitive advantage in today’s business world, speed and agility can run circles around that. For enterprises that are in the middle of their digital transformations or are just beginning, it may be time to consider upgrading any IT infrastructure older than five years to get the speed and agility that applications and users need.

Why now? Technology has simply advanced so much since then, especially recently. Blazing speeds of new multi-core CPUs, 40GB networking and all-flash storage are all enabling faster outputs, whether CAD renderings, data analysis, or augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

