Patients’ Lack of Trust May Have Greater Impact Than Anticipated

Trust is dwindling due to increases in hackings and ransomware threats.There has been a recent increase in focus on the development of population health management efforts in the United States. Like many other countries, the US continues to make the effort to gather more medical data in order to develop better solutions for diseases and conditions that impact the greater population.

Population health management, as defined by Phillips Well-centive, is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.”

Health Catalyst believes that PHM can simply be defined by the same definition as Public Health according to C.-E.A. Winslow, founder of the Yale Department of Public Health: “the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private communities, and individuals.”

