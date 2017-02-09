Home Collaboration Patient Readiness to Adopt Technology in Healthcare

Patient Readiness to Adopt Technology in Healthcare

Patient Readiness to Adopt Technology in Healthcare
Today’s healthcare environment allows patients the opportunity to play a more active role in their own healthcare experience. Continual innovation in healthcare technology means that patients can be more informed and engaged, and providers can simultaneously gain greater insights into individual’s PHI with the data tech provides. Adopting technology can offer solutions and overcome the barriers to patients getting the care they need.

Benefits of Adopting TechnologyThe technology that is used on a daily basis by consumers helps improve and simplify life, and the same can be said for healthcare tech and patients. Technology in healthcare aims to improve and aid patient centered care initiatives, giving individuals more power in managing their conditions, treatments and overall healthcare.

By improving the quality of patient-physician interactions through technology, patients have the resources they need to become more involved in their own personal care. Patients can further educate themselves about their own health through open and more consistent communication with physicians, that helps to strengthens patient trust. The relationship between patients and their physicians is crucial in truly achieving engagement in ways that will benefit patients most, and enhance clinical workflows.

