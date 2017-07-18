Patching with a Smile

Managing images is hard. We have all been there. The processes of adding new versions of applications is cumbersome while the amount of changes is massive. The complexity of all the different components in your image also interfere with each other, both performance and functional wise. So how do you know by the end that everything still works: functionally, technically and in performance?

And how many of us still use a manual process to manage all these different images? Do you ever test the coherence of the image and the different applications in the image after each update or patch installation?

How often do we dare to patch or upgrade an image, given the complexity and the uncertainty of the outcome? How many of us wait before we upgrade until we have a big pile of changes to implement? This manual process is so time consuming that we do not do it often, and when we do it we take shortcuts when testing or validating the outcome.

What happens if something goes wrong with that large amount of changes: Which change caused the issue? Was it the first patch you installed? Or was it the one from Microsoft or was it patch 87 that updated an application that was ‘home made’ developed? The longer you wait to test or validate, the more complex the problem becomes.

