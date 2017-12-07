“It’s their own fault. They wouldn’t have been hit if they’d kept up with their patches and updates.”

How many times did we hear this line in the wake of WannaCry, Petya and virtually every other cyber attack that has exploited known vulnerabilities in recent years? To hear the Monday-morning quarterbacks talk, you’d think data security teams the world over were either lazy, unknowledgeable or both if they fell victim to one of these massively successful cybercriminal ventures.

While it’s true that some of this year’s major ransomware attacks could have been avoided with timely patching, blaming the victim is naive.

For mid-sized and larger organizations with an average IT department, patching is not an easy feat – it’s challenging, time-consuming and rife with issues.

The Scale Issue

It may be relatively easy to keep up with one or two software and OS updates when you’re working with a personal computer and a handful of applications. However, for IT teams responsible for updating thousands of systems, the number of patches needed per month is not one or two. It could be over 100!

Read the entire article here, Patching Missteps Are Not an Excuse to Blame Victims of Ransomware Attacks

Via the fine folks at Dell